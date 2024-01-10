The broadcaster confirmed that a reality series following cast members of the popular soaps was in production.

The show will consist of eight-hour-long episodes and is made by production company Lime Pictures which has been behind many reality shows and the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

ITV's Drama Queens will focus on the soap stars across Manchester and the Northwest, offering fans of both Emmerdale and Corrie a behind-the-scenes look as stars "juggle late-night finishes, photo shoots, and last-minute line learning, with their family lives."

The Alahan twins turn 19 this week! Who remembers back to when they were born? ❤️ 🥳 #Corrie pic.twitter.com/Dl1xrN3aov — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) January 9, 2024

ITV confirms reality series with Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars

So far no cast members for the new reality show have been confirmed, however, ITV did share that there will be many familiar faces from the likes of Corrie, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks.

The official announcement shares: "Viewers can expect an inside look at the real, unscripted lives of these beloved soap stars, going behind the scenes of red-carpet events, awards ceremonies, house moves, and precious family moments.

With the soap stars leading interconnected lives, the series introduces the genuine friendship groups between them."

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller at ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, shared 'Drama Queens' will "showcase the real lives of some of the country’s best-loved soap star" adding:

"ITV are excited to bring a brand-new commission to viewers' screens in 2024, which will showcase the real lives of some of the country’s best-loved soap stars.

"This behind-the-scenes journey is bound to strengthen the bond between audiences and these beloved TV personalities, reigniting your love for them in a whole new way."

Meanwhile, Rebecca Kenny-Smith, Director of Programming, Unscripted, at Lime Pictures added: "We're thrilled to bring audiences a new kind of reality show that goes beyond the glitz and glamour, offering a genuine and raw portrayal of what it's really like to be a soap star."