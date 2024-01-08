Among the various components of our vehicles that feel the impact of the cold, drivers must ensure their headlights are operating safely, and correctly.

As a result, a warning has been issued against using automatic headlights this winter from the motoring experts at John Clark Motor Group.

While automatic headlights might feel like they make our lives much easier, as it's one less thing to think about, John Clark Motor Group has highlighted the potential dangers of relying on automatic headlights this winter, alongside offering advice for drivers on spotting this problem to ensure safer driving in the frosty weather.

Our cars' automatic headlight control system enables our vehicle to detect brightness from the great outdoors and activate our lights when the sensor level drops.

Yellow warning of ice affecting London & South East England https://t.co/Ds9VikdegE pic.twitter.com/pWifnrDp63 — Met Office - SE England (@metofficeSEEng) January 7, 2024

However, the harsh and unpredictable British winter weather can prove to be a challenge for this feature as frost, fog, and snow can directly impact the effectiveness of this sensor, and cause it to work incorrectly.

Additionally, the daytime running lights in many new vehicles can activate white headlights at the front of your vehicle, but leave your taillights in the dark at night or in inclement weather. This could lead to drivers behind you not seeing the back of your car, increasing the risk of a rear-end collision.

To avoid the risk of not being seen on the darker roads during the winter seasons, John Clark Motor Group recommended not relying on the automatic setting, and instead, manually changing your headlights to the correct settings, to ensure better visibility when driving on the winter roads for you and other drivers.

The experts commented: “It’s imperative that drivers are careful driving their vehicles in winter conditions, as the night’s are darker for longer, and the chances of fog, snow, and ice are never far away.

“Besides the usual icy windows, and cold interiors, headlights are a serious asset to a car and shouldn’t be ignored.

“If you’re ever in doubt about your headlights, always turn your headlights to the appropriate setting manually each time you get into your car to ensure a safer driving experience in winter.”