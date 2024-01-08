The soap worked closely with Breast Cancer Now, a research and support charity which was formed in 2015 when Breast Cancer Campaign and Breakthrough Breast Cancer merged.

Discussing the storyline, Emmerdale star Parageter said: "When the producers first discussed this storyline with me, I knew I didn’t want us to shy away from any aspect of this diagnosis for Chas.

“She saw her own mother ultimately die after an incurable breast cancer diagnosis, so for Chas to receive a breast cancer diagnosis herself, makes it all the more poignant.

“Our audience knows her so well, they have seen her relationships, know her faults, her passions, her insecurities, quirks and fears."

The Emmerdale actress added that she knows the storyline also bears responsibility, sharing: "However, I am more than aware of the huge responsibility with us telling this story. I hope we can do it justice.

“It won’t be all doom and gloom, there will be ups and downs just like with anything. But I hope it looks and feels real.

“And if just a few people get help for breast changes that do not feel or look right, it could do some good too.”

Emmerdale to show emotional breast cancer storyline

Pargeter has played the role of mum Chas since 2002, and in 2022 her character learned that her mother’s breast cancer had returned.

Cassie Kingswell, clinical nurse specialist at Breast Cancer Now said: "With one in seven women in the UK developing breast cancer in their lifetime, Chas’s experience will resonate with thousands of Emmerdale viewers."

Adding: "We know that the sooner breast cancer is diagnosed, the better the chances of treatment being successful, and ultimately lives being saved.

“As such, Emmerdale is delivering an important health message by raising awareness of the importance of breast checking, of knowing breast cancer signs and symptoms and getting any new or unusual changes checked by a GP.

The long-running soap has aired several cancer storylines in the past and worked alongside Bowel Cancer UK when Michelle Hardwick’s character Vanessa was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2020.

Emmerdale airs weekday nights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and on ITVX.