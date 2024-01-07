The show tells the story of two people, Sam and Anna, one day after swallowing a cabinet full of pills, Sam waits to die but is disrupted by a persistent knocking as his neighbour Anna is having a heart attack.

Sam is left with no choice but to wait with her until the ambulance arrives, but things take a turn when both of them then end up going to the hospital.

The strangers are soon confronted by the discomfort of their loneliness and the need to be each other's significant other.

The ITV show stars Katherine Parkinson and Youssef Kerkour in the lead roles of Sam and Anna.

Katherine Parkinson is best known for starring in the popular IT Crowd along with a number of other shows like Doc Martin, Here We Go, Whites, Humans, In The Club and more.

Youssef Kerkourhas appeared in the likes of Ridley Scott's Napoleon, Home, Criminal: UK, Pirates, Stay Close, Man Like Mobeen and more.

Significant Other full cast list:

Anna: Katherine Parkinson

Sam: Youssef Kerkour

Shelley: Kéllé Bryan

Gina: Sue Vincent

Nurse - Corridor: Andrea Crewe

Tommo: Linford Johnson

Josh: Dave Jones

Dr. Reddick: Tasha Lim

Nurse - Bench: Sophie Lucas

Nurse - Ward: Michelle Parker

How to watch Significant Other

Significant Other will air on ITV1 starting on Sunday Janaury 7 at 10.15pm.

The series will air weekly with two episodes airing back-to-back with a total of six episodes across three weeks.

You can also watch Significant Other on ITVX.