The ITV game show saw the hosting pair welcome sisters Tina and Tracy who share they are very close.

Discussing their sisterhood, Dec mentioned how the pair do lots "of lovely things for each other."

As Tracy replied: "Yes, we do. Tina, for my 50th, bless her, wrote me a lovely poem, and it was at the time where 50 Shades of Grey had just been released, and Tina had done her version, 50 Shades of Trace.”

Ahead of tonight’s episode of #LimitlessWin, we thought it might be helpful to remind you that the blue button means LOCK IT IN! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cZ0ViXPB0B — antanddec (@antanddec) January 6, 2024

Ant later chimed in to share that they have a copy of the poem and begin to read, however before he can finish Dec stops him.

As Dec says: "I think it would be much better if it was read by one of the finest actors this country has ever produced. An Oscar-nominated actor. Somebody like Richard E. Grant, that would be good, wouldn’t it?."

Before the sisters could get over their shock, Richard E. Grant appeared on screen reading the poem.

The Saltburn actor wowed the pair as Ant said: “We thought it might put a big smile on your face and calm you down before your big game."

Viewers of Limitless Win took to X, formally Twitter to share their shock as one wrote: "Love this show. And who doesn’t love Richard E Grant?"

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win airs on ITV and ITVX on Saturday evenings from 8.30pm.