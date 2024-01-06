It comes as X, formally Twitter, users have declared that Alison Hammond is the secret identity behind Air Fryer.

Air Fryer went against Bubble Tea on the second episode of the ITV show singing a rendition of "Kings & Queens" by Ava Max.

Sharing their first clue, Air Fryer was in a kitchen joking about "celebrity chefs" adding that they are always "dressed to impress" adding that "these sparkles cost extra."

Masked Singer viewers 'convinced' Alison Hammond is Air Fryer

After impressing the judges with their vocals, judge Joathan Ross claimed Air Fryer is a professional singer and could even be Ru Paul, the star of Drag Race.

Rita Ora shared she thought it could be model Sophie Dal while Divana McCall thought EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa could be behind the masked.

Was this #AIRFYER RIDDLE too easy for you? Or did it FRY your brain? 🤖 #MaskedSingerUK 🎭✨ pic.twitter.com/as7X4fLrbd — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) January 6, 2024

But it was the Masked Singer viewers who pointed their fingers towards This Morning star Alison Hammond.

As one ITV viewer said: "If Air Fryer isn’t Alison Hammond, I’ll eat my own foot."

Another added: "I think Air Fryer sounds like Alison Hammond I swear I can hear her Brum accent."

One more fan said: "I’m going for the girl from my own City @AlisonHammond as Airfryer on @MaskedSingerUK."

However, some viewers pointed out that Hammond has appeared on the Masked Singer before in the I'm A Celebrity special.

As one said: "@AlisonHammond. Has already been on #MaskedSingerUK before!"

One more said: "I was thinkingv@AlisonHammond for #Airfryer, but she did a special not so long ago."

The Masked Singer airs on ITV and ITVX on Saturday evenings weekly.