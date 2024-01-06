Some households keep the cool in the fridge whilst others decorate their kitchen sides with egg baskets.

But now, popular TV chef James Martin has revealed the old-age answer to whether eggs should be kept in the fridge, and the answer may surprise you.

Should eggs be kept in the fridge?





Speaking on ITV’s popular show This Morning, Martin shared that eggs should never be stored in the fridge or chilled.

Explaining why, the TV chef said that egg shells are very porous which could mean that keeping them in the fridge could affect their quality.

Martin further went on to explain on This Morning using two Victoria Sponge cakes, one with hen eggs and the other made with duck eggs.

The chef went on to share that if eggs are stored in a fridge they can “absorb all the flavours from the fridge”, such as strong-smelling cheese or garlic due to their porous shell.

British Lion Eggs, known as the ‘UK’s most successful food safety scheme’ adds that you can avoid having affected eggs by keeping the ingredient in the original carton.

There is one benefit to keeping eggs in the fridge, as they are said to last longer if kept cool, however, it is recommended to not cook them straight from the fridge.

Explaining why eggs should not be cooked straight from the fridge, British Lion Eggs shares that the sudden temperature change could see the shells suddenly crack or even impact the quality of the overall bake.