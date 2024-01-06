Celebrity judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross will return again this week, while Rita Ora is expected to re-join them after missing last week's show.

The panel will once again try and figure out which celebrity is behind the mask of each costume.

Joel Dommet will also be back as host, fresh from his presenting role on Survivor.

The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities compete undercover in costumes, to keep their identities a secret, while Ora, Gilligan, McCall and Ross try and decipher clues to guess who is under the mask.

Week one characters were Cricket, Weather, Maypole, Bigfoot, Dippy Egg and Rat. (Image: ITV)

Who was unmasked on week 1 of The Masked Singer 2024?





The first episode of The Masked Singer UK 2024 saw six characters - Cricket, Weather, Rat, Maypole, Dippy Egg and Bigfoot compete in the singing competition.

The first celebrity to be unmasked and therefore eliminated from the series was American singer Dionne Warwick - who was competing as Weather.

Warwick is known for hits including Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer.

If you've missed the latest episode or if you just want another go at spotting the clues sprinkled throughout the show 🕵️‍♂️🔍 CATCH UP on ITVX #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/zKxS8VEnnp — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 30, 2023

Will Rita Ora be on tonight's episode of The Masked Singer?





Rita Ora was absent from the her usual spot on the celebrity panel in week one of The Masked Singer 2024.

Dommet explained that Ora would be unable to be a part in the first week's show as she was in America.

But the host went on to explain that she would only be missing one week, and is expected to be back on The Masked Singer tonight (January 6).

Fellow panellist Davina McCall also posted on X (formerly Twitter) following last week's show to say: "See you next week with out @RitaOra."

See you next week with our @RitaOra ✔️🩷💞💯 — Davina McCall (@ThisisDavina) December 30, 2023

Busted's Charlie Simpson took Ora's place on The Masked Singer panel last week.

Simpson is no stranger to the ITV programme having taken part in the last series of the show in 2023, being crowned the winner.

He performed as Rhino throughout the last series and kept the panel guessing until the very end.

When to watch week 2 of The Masked Singer UK 2024?





Week two of The Masked Singer UK 2024 will see a fresh batch of six singers take to the stage - Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower, Chicken Caesar, Piranha and Owl before another celebrity is unmasked.

The Masked Singer, and Rita Ora, will return for week two tonight (Saturday, January 6) on ITV1 and ITVX at 7pm.

The show is expected to run until 8.30pm, according to Freeview.