Executive produced and voiced by Rowan Atkinson, Mr Bean will be back on TV in a new season of Mr Bean: The Animated Series in 2025.

Mr Atkinson said: “I have always enjoyed this iteration of the Mr Bean character and the particular freedoms he has in animated form.

“We can take him into space or down a tin mine, without me personally having to suffer the consequences.

Rowan Atkinson as Mr Bean in the live-action original series (Image: ITV)

“The animation process creatively is always fascinating and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into the new series very much.”

Darren Nartey, Senior Acquisitions Manager for Film and Kids at ITVX added: “We are so looking forward to welcoming back a British icon to ITVX Kids in 2025, and can’t wait to share more of Mr Bean’s unique sense of humour with the young and the young-at-heart.”

The original live-action series of Mr Bean first hit screens in 1990, and has since been broadcast in 195 territories around the world.

It was co-created by Rowan Atkinson and Richard Curtis, with the former playing the role of Mr Bean, and voicing him in the animated series, which originally launched in 2002.

The new series will be produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family (part of Banijay Kids & Family), while Dave Osborne will direct the series.

Tom Beattie, MD Tiger Aspect Kids & Family/Series Producer said: “It’s a real pleasure to have the opportunity to go back to such a special series.

“Mr Bean is an iconic comedy legend and it’s an honour to work with Rowan to create this physically funny series.”

Cathy Payne, CEO Banijay Rights added: “One of the most loved characters in television comedy history, Mr Bean’s amusing escapades are cherished by children and families across the world.

“So we’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros Discovery and ITV on this wonderful animated series which captures Bean’s world so brilliantly.”