The Danish academics who led the analysis said further work to better understand the link between hearing loss and dementia risk “has never been more important”.

Hearing loss has been suggested as a risk factor for dementia, researchers said, with potential factors including the reallocation of brain resources to process sound and hampering other cognitive processes.

They also said it plays a part in the decline of social interaction and stimulation.

Find your 2024 challenge with our NEW fundraising guide! 🤩



From 5k walks to ultra-marathons, live streaming to skydives, there are so many ways you can get involved and help fund dementia research! 🧡



Download your FREE guide here! 👇 https://t.co/7rJLnpN12q pic.twitter.com/u9vuQObjRA — AlzheimersResearchUK (@AlzResearchUK) January 3, 2024

Why could wearing a hearing aid ‘delay the onset and progression of dementia’?





The team found hearing loss was associated with a 7% higher risk of dementia.

However, people who had hearing loss and did not use hearing aids were associated with a 20% risk, compared to 6% among people who had hearing loss and used the devices.

Researchers said “although the clinical relevance of these findings is still unclear, the study results suggest that treatment of hearing loss with hearing aids may be associated with reduced risk of dementia”.

They added that this “calls for a better understanding of the association between hearing loss and dementia as a critical step for the development of prevention strategies”.

The study was comprised of 573,088 people aged 50 years and older and was conducted in southern Denmark between January 2003 and December 2017.

Do you wear a hearing aid or know someone who does? (Image: Getty)

Dr Leah Mursaleen, head of clinical research at Alzheimer’s Research UK (ARUK), said the findings, published in the journal JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery, add to “the growing evidence that losing your hearing increases your risk of dementia”.

She added: “Although the effects of using hearing aids are notoriously difficult to unravel, because researchers cannot be sure if people use them consistently, there is building evidence suggesting that using them can help reduce the impact of hearing loss on dementia risk.

“Further research is needed to help us better understand this link, and with around one million people now affected by dementia in the UK, and 12 million people estimated to have some type of hearing loss, this has never been more important.”

Dr Mursaleen said dementia and hearing loss are “not an inevitable part of ageing and early intervention is crucial”.

As a person’s dementia progresses, they may find everyday tasks harder without the support of other people 💙



We have a great range of products designed to help people with dementia to be more comfortable in their homes.



See all products here: https://t.co/aIVkgbipsN pic.twitter.com/DHV5pGGtXL — Dementia Friends (@DementiaFriends) January 3, 2024

Alzheimer’s Research UK has urged the Government to include a hearing check in the NHS Health Check for people over 40.

“This could help millions identify hearing issues sooner, and potentially reduce the risk of dementia,” she added.

Gill Livingston, a professor of psychiatry of older people at University College London (UCL), commented: “The consistency of this evidence means that this is very important in the real world.

“Prevention is more important than cure and being able to hear also improves functioning and quality of life without toxic effects which drugs may have.”