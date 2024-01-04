The sports entertainment show first aired in 1992 until 2000, now Gladiators will be back with an exciting reboot that starts on January 13.

BBC's new spin on the classic show will see 16 new Gladiators all eager to show off their speed and strength.

Presenter Bradley Walsh and his son Barney will host the 11-episode series, which will see the Gladiators take on Contenders in new and old games, culminating with the classic challenge The Eliminator.

Who are the new Gladiators?

The lineup of the new Gladiators includes Olympians, bodybuilders and weightlifting champions.

Record-breaking Team GB sprinter and Olympic bobsledder Montell Douglas will star as Fire on the show.

Fire will be joined by Jamie Christian Johal who will appear as Giant, earning his name as he is regarded as one of the tallest bodybuilders of all time at 6ft 5ins.

Sheli McCoy, who has competed in five British weightlifting and CrossFit championships worldwide, will appear as Gladiator Sabre.

Full-time elite CrossFit athlete Emily Steel will be known as Dynamite alongside Team GB sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, nicknamed Nitro.

Matt Morsia, who became a fitness influencer after retiring from international athletic competitions, will go under the name Legend.

Alex Gray, who previously played in the England rugby sevens team before transferring over to the NFL, will be called Apollo.

Also on the Gladiator lineup is 6ft-tall bodybuilder Livi Sheldon, who will be known as Diamond and Commonwealth powerlifting champion, Karenjeet Kaur Bains as Athena.

Ella-Mae Rayner, a former elite gymnast and semi-professional diver, will be nicknamed Comet.

Bodybuilder Matty Campbell has acquired his name Bionic for his strength and 6ft 6ins height, sports model and fitness coach Jade Packer has been named Electro for her “electrifying” speed.

While former Team GB bobsledder Toby Olubi has been given the title of Phantom as he is “frighteningly unstoppable”.

Bodybuilder Quang Luong, who has committed the last 15 years to fitness, will be dubbed Viper, and professional Exeter Chiefs rugby player Jodie Ounsley will be named Fury.

Last but not least, CrossFit star Zack George, who won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020, completes the Gladiators line-up as Steel.

Gladiators will launch on BBC One on January 13 at 5.50pm and be available to rewatch on the iPlayer.