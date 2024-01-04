It is normal for the UK to experience snowy weather not long after we begin a new year, but now drivers have been warned about huge potential fines.

Driving in snow not only tests your skills behind the wheel but also your knowledge of the road laws.

Motoring expert, Dom Watt from First Vehicle Leasing delves into the essential fines and regulations you need to be aware of to ensure a safe and lawful journey through the UK's winter wonderland.

Met Office reveals snow risk for 'all parts of country' as temperatures drophttps://t.co/Xaq7X6zlWL pic.twitter.com/pw1w5wACui — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 2, 2024

Top snow tips for UK drivers

1. Tyre Regulations: Don't Slip Up!

Winter tyres aren't mandatory in the UK, but using inappropriate tyres in snow can lead to penalties. If your tyres are deemed unsuitable for the conditions - say, lacking adequate tread depth (the legal minimum is 1.6mm) - you could face a fine of up to £2,500 per tyre and three penalty points on your license.

Tip: Consider switching to winter or all-season tyres to enhance grip and safety in snowy conditions.

2. Clearing Your Car: More Than Just a Snowy Nuisance

It’s not just inconvenient to clear snow from your car; it's a legal requirement. Driving with snow on your vehicle, especially on the windows, lights, and number plates, can obstruct your view or your vehicle’s visibility, leading to a £60 fine and three penalty points.

Tip: Take an extra few minutes to thoroughly clear snow and ice from all windows, mirrors, lights, and number plates.

Alex Deakin explains how the behaviour of the Jet Stream will be crucial to a big change in our weather over the coming days. https://t.co/NI2oSqNZst — Met Office - Northern Ireland (@metofficeNI) January 3, 2024

3. Lights On: Visibility is Key

In heavy snow, using your headlights to remain visible is vital. Failure to use headlights in poor visibility conditions can result in a £50 on-the-spot fine.

Tip: Regularly check that all your lights are working and clear of snow.

4. Skidding: Don’t Lose Control

If you're found to be driving too fast for the conditions and lose control of your vehicle, you could be fined for careless driving. This can incur a fine of up to £5,000, nine penalty points, and even a court appearance.

Tip: Reduce your speed and increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front during snowy conditions.

5. Stopped or Parked Vehicles: The Hazard You Didn’t Think Of

Leaving your car engine running while stationary on a public road (known as idling) can lead to a £20-£80 fine. This often happens during winter while drivers wait for the car to warm up and defrost.

Tip: Avoid idling; it's better for your car, wallet, and the environment.

Conclusion: Stay Safe and Legal

Understanding and adhering to these regulations is essential for a safe and penalty-free driving experience during the UK's snowy months.

Remember, it's not just about avoiding fines; it's about ensuring your safety and that of others on the road.

So, drive safe, stay informed, and enjoy the journey.