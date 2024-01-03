The 48-year-old was spotted without his presenting partner Ant McPartlin as he celebrated New Year’s Eve at a pub in Northumberland.

Dec, who is from Newcastle joined a local band to perform a rendition of Piano Man by Billy Joel.

The Geordie took to the mic and belted out the hit song alongside The Optics at The Badger in Ponteland.

In a video shared on The Optics’ social media pages on Instagram and TikTok, pub-goers could be seen cheering as the I’m A Celebrity star read the lyrics from the famous 1973 ballad on his phone.

Wearing a blue shirt and some trendy glasses, he even managed to belt out some impressive high notes as he sang: “Now John at the bar is a friend of mine.. He gets me my drinks for free..."

Watch Declan Donnelly perform Piano Man at Northumberland pub

One person who was at The Badger during Dec’s performance told The Sun: "Dec was in on New Year's Eve with his family. They seemed to be having a great time. He is such a lovely person. Exactly like he is on TV."

"It was a fantastic atmosphere. He comes here a lot. His sister also comes. You could actually say Dec is a regular and he often sings on New Year's Eve."

Ant and Dec return to ITV1 with Limitless Win series 3

Dec’s festive evening out with the Northumberland locals comes as both Ant and Dec return to our TV screens this weekend.

Their latest appearance comes weeks after I’m A Celebrity ended and they returned from the Australian jungle.

The duo will present series three of Limitless Win which will air on ITV1 from 8.30pm on Saturday, January 6.

The first episode will see sisters Tina and Tracy, who are also best friends give their all in a bid to win a healthy cash prize.