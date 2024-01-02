The show stars Lindsay Duncan and Clarke Peters who come together with a group of friends at the wake of another pal.

They end up discussing the subject of death and end up forming the 'Truelove' pact as a promise to give each other a dignified exit.

However, when one of the group receives an unpleasant diagnosis, the dilemma of fulfilling that promise causes shockwaves.

A synopsis in the Radio Times reads: "Phil (Duncan) had a long and distinguished career in the police, but after 13 years of retirement she's very, very bored.

"Ken (Peters), a solitary SAS veteran, feels similarly at sea. When they meet for the first time in years at a friend's funeral, at the drunken wake they and their friends take it in turns to imagine what a dignified death looks like, dreaming of quality of years over quantity, but what starts as a joke soon morphs into reality when their beloved friend Tom asks them to make the ultimate sacrifice."

Alongside Duncan and Peters, the six-episode Channel 4 series contains the likes of Peter Egan, Phil Davis and Sue Johnston.

Channel 4 Truelove full cast

Lindsay Duncan as Phil

Clarke Peters as Ken

Peter Egan as David

Phil Davis as Nigel

Fiona Button as Kate

Sue Johnston as Marion

Karl Johnson as Tom

Zee Asha as Belinda

Alison Fitzjohn as Shirley

Kate Rutter as Barbara

Andrea Valls as PC Harding

Isabelle Pratt as Alexandra

Isaac Vincent-Norgate as Albert

ICYMI: First looks released for Truelove, coming to Channel 4 early next year. https://t.co/8vLSc5vqvO pic.twitter.com/WoKnjmPj9f — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) October 4, 2023

When will Channel 4's Truelove be on TV?





The first episode of Channel 4's Truelove will air on the broadcaster at 9pm on Wednesday, January 3.

Following that the second episode will air in the same timeslot the day after (Thursday, January 4).

The remaining episodes will air on the following Wednesdays and Thursdays on the channel.