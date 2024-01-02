The Geordie presenting duo were last seen fronting the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! which saw Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson be dubbed the King of the Jungle in 2023.

Now though, they’re back for the third series of Limitless Win which gives contestants the chance to win an unlimited cash prize.

Here’s who ITV viewers can expect to see take on the Limitless Ladder in episode one of the new series.

The bad news is we won’t be featuring in a remake of Home Alone… the good news is you can get the next best thing in the new series of #LimitlessWin 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/Q23qPDMh17 — antanddec (@antanddec) December 23, 2023

Which contestants will face the Limitless Ladder in the first episode?





This week, sisters Tina and Tracy, who are also best friends, will give their all in a bid to win a healthy cash prize.

Their game is said to be emotional and bring tears to Ant and Dec’s eyes, according to Radio Times.

Next up will be Bianca and Ky who are childhood sweethearts and hope to get their hands on big money.

How to watch Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win

If you’d like to tune into the show, here’s how you can watch (and play along). Do you have what it takes to answer the questions correctly alongside the contestants?

The new series starts on Saturday, January 6 on ITV1 and ITVX.

You’ll be able to tune in from 8.30pm with the show running for an hour until 9.30pm.

The show usually airs every Saturday evening until the end of the series.