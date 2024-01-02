Ant and Dec are back on our screens this weekend with a new series of their gameshow Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.
The Geordie presenting duo were last seen fronting the latest series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! which saw Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson be dubbed the King of the Jungle in 2023.
Now though, they’re back for the third series of Limitless Win which gives contestants the chance to win an unlimited cash prize.
Here’s who ITV viewers can expect to see take on the Limitless Ladder in episode one of the new series.
The bad news is we won’t be featuring in a remake of Home Alone… the good news is you can get the next best thing in the new series of #LimitlessWin 😉😂 pic.twitter.com/Q23qPDMh17— antanddec (@antanddec) December 23, 2023
Which contestants will face the Limitless Ladder in the first episode?
This week, sisters Tina and Tracy, who are also best friends, will give their all in a bid to win a healthy cash prize.
Their game is said to be emotional and bring tears to Ant and Dec’s eyes, according to Radio Times.
Next up will be Bianca and Ky who are childhood sweethearts and hope to get their hands on big money.
How to watch Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win
If you’d like to tune into the show, here’s how you can watch (and play along). Do you have what it takes to answer the questions correctly alongside the contestants?
Recommended reading:
- Ant & Dec’s quiz show Limitless Win sees father and son duo take home £250k
- North East duo take home £100k on Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
- Married NHS couple take home £500k on Ant & Dec's new quiz show Limitless Win
The new series starts on Saturday, January 6 on ITV1 and ITVX.
You’ll be able to tune in from 8.30pm with the show running for an hour until 9.30pm.
The show usually airs every Saturday evening until the end of the series.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel