If you've been fortunate enough to have avoided the bug going around during the festive period then congratulations, but it may still get you.

Flu will often get better on its own, but it can make some people seriously ill. According to the NHS, it's important to get the flu vaccine if you're advised to.

That said, there are plenty of other remedies you can try to help boost your immune system.

Healthline has the following to say:

1. Stay home

Your body needs time and energy to fight off the flu virus, which means that your daily routine should be put on the back burner.

You may be tempted to go grocery shopping or get ahead on laundry for the week, but you’d be doing yourself a disservice. Stay home from work or school, and put errands on hold until you start to feel better.

On top of helping you recover, staying home also prevents spreading the flu to other people in your community or workplace.

2. Hydrate

One symptom of the flu is a high fever, which can lead to sweating. You might also be dealing with bouts of vomiting or diarrhoea. Your body needs plenty of fluids to replace lost liquids, and even more to fight off the infection.

Water is best, but you can also drink herbal teas or tea with honey. These can have a soothing effect on your symptoms while keeping you hydrated. Two things you should always avoid, though, are alcohol and caffeine.

3. Sleep as much as possible

Sleep is the best medicine for your body while fighting the flu. Watching TV curled up on the couch isn’t a bad idea, but you shouldn’t be binge-watching your favourite Netflix show all night long.

Go to bed earlier than usual and sleep in. You can also take a nap during the day to give your body more time to recover.

Rest and sleep also reduce your risk of serious flu complications, like pneumonia.

4. Ease your breathing

It can be difficult to sleep with a stuffy nose and cough. Try these tips to breathe easier and have a better night’s sleep:

Use an extra pillow to prop up your head and ease sinus pressure.

Sleep with a humidifier or vaporizer in the room.

Take a hot bath or shower before bed.

5. Eat healthy foods

You may be tempted to drown your sorrow in a bowl of ice cream and a bag of potato chips, but your body needs better nutrition to recover from the flu.

Fresh fruits and vegetables provide important vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that strengthen your immune system as it fights off the virus.

You might not have much of an appetite, but it’s still important to eat regular meals to maintain your strength.

6. Have a spoonful of honey to soothe a cough

Honey is a fairly common natural remedy for soothing a sore throat or cough. Mixing honey with tea is a great way to stay hydrated while also treating your flu symptoms.

In one study, Trusted Source researchers found that a dose of honey was more effective at controlling a night time cough than common cough suppressants in children ages two to 18 years with upper respiratory tract infections.

One thing to note, though, is that you shouldn’t give honey to children who are younger than a year old.