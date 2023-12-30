Rita Ora was absent from the celebrity panel but in her place was Busted’s Charlie Simpson.

The first episode saw characters such as Cricket, Weather, Rat, Maypole and more compete in the singing competition.

But who was behind the mask?

What a SHOCKING reveal! You BRIGHTENED up our day with your performance! ☀️ Well done #WEATHER!!! 🌦️ #MaskedSingerUK 🎭 pic.twitter.com/H5dkBpGxfx — #MaskedSingerUK (@MaskedSingerUK) December 30, 2023

Who was behind the Weather mask on The Masked Singer 2024?





Joel Dommett revealed which characters had been saved by votes but there was one that had to leave the show.

The first celebrity to be unmasked and therefore eliminated from the new series was Dionne Warwick who is an American singer.

The singer’s hits include Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer.

When Warwick was revealed as the celebrity beneath the mask, ITV viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her on her efforts.

With a music note emoji, one said: "Dionne Warwick. Wow, what an absolute legend in music #MaskedSingerUK"

Alongside multiple clapping hand emojis, another said: "Absolute legend. Dionne Warwick #maskedsingeruk"

A third said: "100%Legend! #DionneWarwick #TheMaskedSinger"

Now, the show will continue with six more celebrities being hidden behind the masks and costumes in next week’s episode.

Also in next week’s episode, viewers will see the return of Rita Ora who is currently enjoying a trip to New York.

She couldn’t be part of the opening episode of the 2024 series but will return for the next episode, confirmed host Joel Dommett.