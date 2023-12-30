Usually, Rita Ora joins Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross but she was absent for the start of the series.

Did you spot that she wasn’t in her usual seat? Host Joel Dommett explained that Rita Ora would be missing for just one week – here’s why.

Rita Ora is currently in America so she is unable to be part of tonight’s episode, Joel Dommett explained.

In her latest Instagram stories, she has been posting what she's been up to in New York.

One was captioned "Oh New York always so glamorous" as she seemed to be stuck in a traffic jam.

However, Ora’s fans don’t have long to wait until she reappears on the show as she’ll only be absent for one week.

In her place was Charlie Simpson from Busted and it’s not his first time on the show.

The singer-songwriter took part in the show in the last series and was crowned the winner.

He performed as Rhino throughout the series and kept the panel guessing till the end.

The first episode saw characters such as Maypole, Cricket, Dippy Egg, Bigfoot and more perform with guesses from the panel coming in at the end of her performance.

Comedian Mo Gilligan guessed Maypole was Rita Ora under the mask, despite Joel Dommett saying she was in America, while Davina McCall believes it’s singer Anne-Marie who is a coach on The Voice UK.

Each week the panel are tasked with figuring out which celebrity is behind the mask of each costume.

Viewers also get to play along by tweeting their guesses as the official X (formerly Twitter) account for the series shares some of their suggestions.