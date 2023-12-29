January is a strange month where many of us seem to hibernate and go into hiding for a few weeks.

But we really ought not to, especially when there's another good month of winter weather to be enjoying.

We know that if you get cold when walking or hiking, then it’s not particularly pleasant, so we’ve put together some top tips and highlighted the outdoor clothing you need to stay warm on your walks in the New Year.

Layering

The key to staying warm is layering, and it’s quite simple – the more layers you put on, the warmer you’ll be. This is because air gets trapped between each layer, acting as insulation.

Baselayers

Do - Base layers are usually made from stretchy, figure-hugging material that should also be breathable to allow material to escape away from your body.

- Base layers are usually made from stretchy, figure-hugging material that should also be breathable to allow material to escape away from your body. Don't - You shouldn’t wear a t-shirt as a base layer as this will likely retain moisture and make you cold.

Midlayers

As the name suggests, a mid-layer is the layer that goes in the middle, over the top of the baselayer and underneath the outer layer.

Fleeces and softshells make excellent mid-layers, especially if they’re breathable to wick away moisture. On milder days, these can be worn as an outer layer.

Outer layers

A waterproof jacket is perfect as an outer layer, as it’ll keep you warm and stop water soaking through to your other layers.

Hats

Your head is one of the most important body parts to keep warm when the weather is miserable and cold.

If it's been raining, you'll have a miserable time of it and might get a headache or possibly brain freeze. So, you'll want a good hat.

Check the weather forecast

The weather in the UK can be unpredictable at the best of times but can be especially so in winter at the top of a mountain.

Plan what clothing to wear and what to take with you based on the weather, and keep checking as often as possible as it can quickly change.

Footwear

If your feet get wet, then they’re going to get cold, so waterproof walking boots should be a priority.

Most are waterproof these days, especially if you go for a synthetic material, but you can also treat them with a waterproofing spray to double down.

Spare clothing

Take as much spare clothing as you can comfortably carry. You can add it as extra layers if you get cold, but more importantly, you can replace wet clothes if you’re caught in bad weather.

Wet clothing on a cold day is a one-way ticket to hypothermia, so some dry clothes could save your life.

Take a hot drink

Nothing more needs to be said. Take a brew with you and you'll warm up with every sip.