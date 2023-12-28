There has been much speculation on whether the 42-year-old would return to the much-loved show in January 2024.

It comes after Willoughby has been absent from our TV screens since she left This Morning in October, following 14 years on the sofa.

Her exit came after Phillip Schofield left ITV earlier this year after he admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

The Eagle had landed on ice! 🦅



Please put your hands together to welcome the iconic Eddie Edwards to Dancing on Ice 2024 ❄️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/LT7djccgXF — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) October 25, 2023

Who is Holly Willoughby presenting ITV Dancing on Ice 2024 with?





Willoughby will be joined alongside Deal or No Deal star Stephen Mulhern who will replace Schofield.

The new line-up marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

The show was later titled Holly & Stephen’s Saturday Showdown.

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby on the ITV skating competition in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Who are the judges and line-up on ITV Dancing on Ice 2024?





Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will also return to Dancing on Ice.

Additionally, former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford are among the stars taking part.

TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale’s Roxy Shahidi will also compete.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards taking his place.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January – an official date is yet to be revealed.