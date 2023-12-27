Warnings have been issued for Wednesday and Thursday, with winds of up to 70mph possible in some areas.

Storm Gerrit was named by the Met Office on Tuesday and was forecast to bring heavy rain to many parts of the UK on Wednesday, with wintry hazards also likely, especially across northern Scotland.

People planning to travel back home after the Christmas holidays have been urged to take care on the roads.

Simon Partridge, a Met Office meteorologist, said wet and windy weather will cover “pretty much the whole of the UK”, with significant snowfall in parts of Scotland.

A yellow rain and snow warning is in place from 6am to 9pm across much of Scotland on Wednesday.

“There are wind warnings out for the south of England, across the English Channel coast,” he added.

“But we also have wind warnings in force for parts of western Wales, North West England, Northern Ireland, northern Scotland and the Northern Isles.”

He said only the central section of the UK does not have a wind warning.

Wind warning areas can expect gusts of 50-60mph, with up to 70mph on high ground and exposed coasts.

“In terms of rain, we have rain warnings out for the whole of Northern Ireland, western Wales, North West England, and then there’s a combined sort of rain and snow warning for Scotland,” Mr Partridge said.

Rain in the warning areas is forecast to be between 40-60mm, with the potential for 70-90mm in the western hills of Wales and the western side of the Pennines.