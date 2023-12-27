Scientists have identified 12 factors that could increase the risk of young-onset dementia, including high alcohol intake and social isolation.
The research followed more than 350,000 people younger than 65 across the UK from a biomedical research resource named the UK Biobank.
Published in Jama Neurology, it was co-funded by Alzheimer’s Research UK.
According to the scientists behind the study dementia risk is not purely determined by genetics, Metro reports.
Whilst there are a fair few factors that could lead to someone developing dementia before the age of 65 there are some which can cut the chances.
These were listed as moderate alcohol use, formal education and high handgrip strength.
12 factors that could lead to dementia
In the study, the scientists identified 12 factors that are associated with higher risk of young-onset dementia:
- Orthostatic hypotension
- Depression
- Alcoholic intoxication
- Stroke
- Genetic risk (the APOE gene)
- High deprivation
- Diabetes
- Heart disease
- Vitamin D deficiency
- Hearing impairment
- High C-reactive protein levels
- Social isolation
Dr Leah Mursaleen, head of clinical research at the charity, said: "We’re witnessing a transformation in understanding of dementia risk and, potentially, how to reduce it on both an individual and societal level.
"In recent years there’s been a growing consensus that dementia is linked to 12 specific modifiable risk factors such as smoking, blood pressure and hearing loss .
"It’s now accepted that up to four in 10 dementia cases worldwide are linked to these factors."
Professor David Llewellyn, of the University of Exeter, said: "There’s still much to learn in our ongoing mission to prevent, identify, and treat dementia in all its forms in a more targeted way.
"This is the largest and most robust study of its kind ever conducted.
"Excitingly, for the first time it reveals that we may be able to take action to reduce risk of this debilitating condition, through targeting a range of different factors."
