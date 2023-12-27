You could reportedly save up to hundreds of pounds by taking up the no-drinking challenge, according to this calculator tool.

2024 and a new year is looming but if you still need some convincing to give sobriety a go, calculating just how much you'll save for passing on your usual pint might be the motivation you need.

Personal insolvency provider Creditfix has created a tool that helps people learn how much they could save, according to what they usually drink per week, whether that's a large glass of white or a Guinness or two.

Comparing the cost of alcoholic drinks in 30 pubs across the UK, the team constructed a national average of popular drinks from an Aperol Spritz to a Rum and Coke.

Their calculator allows you to input how many pints, glasses of wine, cocktails and spirits you typically drink per week in pubs and bars.

Once you've put everything in (and questioned your life choices), the calculator will give you the average amount that you can expect to save.

How many units of alcohol do adults drink in a week?





57% of adults drink up to 14 units of alcohol per week - around six pints, or six 175ml glasses of wine, according to Drink Aware.

Someone drinking 10 pints of lager a week could save around £210 a month, Creditfix calculated.

Meanwhile, regular wine drinkers can expect to pocket a similar amount, at £234 for ten large glasses of wine.

The calculator has also totalled that a person who drinks five cocktails and two gin and tonics a week could save £181 by going tee-total this month.

While Guinness fans could get back up to £150 if they drink an average of 8 pints each week.

Someone drinking 10 pints of lager a week could save around £210 a month, Creditfix calculated.

To view the full research and learn how much you could save, use the Sober October Calculator.

Maxine McCreadie, Debt Advice Specialist at Creditfix said: “Many people doing Sober October do it to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support, where the initiative originated from. Alongside donating money to charity, people can save at least £100 each month if they’re drinking five pints a week - even more if their drink of choice is a cocktail or a spirit.

“After summer, a month-long break can not only help improve your health and wellbeing but improve your bank balance and savings ahead of the festive season, too.

“Many people regularly shell out at least £5 for a drink in a bar - and it can quickly add up, especially if you’re used to popping for one after work. This calculator should help people work out just how much they can save this month.”