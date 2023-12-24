It comes as the 64-year-old recently appeared on a number of ITV chat shows including joining This Morning presenters Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary as co-host last month.

The former member of the royal family also guest edited the broadcaster's flagship show and revealed during the episode she had been approached to appear on ITV reality show, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, “every single year”.

She also featured as a panellist on Loose Women in November to help launch its Don’t Skip Your Screening breast cancer campaign after her diagnosis earlier in 2023.

Is the Duchess of York going on Celebrity Big Brother?





But now the duchess’ representatives have confirmed she will not be taking part in the Celebrity Big Brother reboot airing in 2024, describing the original story as “complete nonsense.”

Big Brother returned to our TV screens in October this year after it was axed by Channel 5 around five years ago – it saw 20-year-old Jordan Sangha take home the £100,000 prize at the end of season 20.

A spokesman for the duchess has now shut down the speculation, saying: “This story is complete nonsense.

“The duchess will not be appearing on this show.

“As is widely known, she does not consider reality TV formats.”

A Big Brother spokesperson also confirmed that any names rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother are “purely speculation”.

When is Celebrity Big Brother on TV in 2024?





Back in 2022, ITV confirmed they would be launching a new series of the “civilian” version of Big Brother when a promotional video aired during the Love Island series finale on ITV2.

Discussing the new celebrity edition, Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions and controller, ITV2 and ITVBe said: “The reception from our viewers to Big Brother’s return has been fantastic.

“We’re therefore thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year.

“Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments.”

Although there is no official start date yet to be revealed, when Celebrity Big Brother aired on Channel 4 and Channel 5, it usually came to our screens between January and March.

The reboot of the ITV show in 2024 will see a cast of famous faces take up residence in the Big Brother house.

During the series they will take part in weekly nominations and challenges as cameras capture their every move.