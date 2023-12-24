Whether you are travelling by train or car to see loved ones before the big day, the high winds may cause flying debris and power cuts and ruin last-minute Christmas getaway travel plans, forecasters have warned.

The strongest winds are due to hit much of Scotland and northern and central areas of England throughout the day.

It comes as two separate yellow wind warnings have been issued by the Met Office, commenting that people should expect travel disruption, damage to buildings and power cuts, while the rest of the country may see showers during the day.

It is an exceptionally mild start for most this Christmas Eve morning



Yellow weather warning for wind issued across parts of the UK

The warnings have been put in place for most of Scotland from 12am on Sunday until the end of the day, with another across Yorkshire and the North East of England from 8am until 10pm.

Elsewhere, a yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for North Wales until 6pm, with spray, flooding and travel disruption possible.

Forecaster Jonathan Vautrey said: “Obviously there will be quite a lot of people travelling and wanting to get home for Christmas itself.

“Particularly with these strong winds we could see some flying debris thrown on to particular roads or railway services, so if you get a tree down then that’s going to cause cancellations and delays.

“There’s the potential for isolated power cuts which will again lead to the risk of some disruption at times.

“If you’ve got a particular train that you’re catching make sure you’re looking ahead of time if there have been any cancellations.

“Just make sure you’re driving carefully, there’s the potential that high-sided vehicles could get hit by strong gusts of wind which has the potential to cause impacts, so we might see bridges closing as well.”

Meteorologist Liam Eslick said there might be snow on Christmas Day (December 25) on mountains in Scotland but it is “not looking likely that there will be a white Christmas in England”.

He added that Christmas Day is expected to be a lot milder than usual, with the average December temperature between 7C and 8C, but the top temperature that could be seen on Monday is 14C.

However, most of the country will be damp with heavy rain possible in Wales, though it is expected to brighten up after lunchtime.

You can see your latest local weather forecast on the Met Office website.