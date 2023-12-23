The consumer watchdog found that while food and drink inflation had eased slightly to 8.3%, the rate for chocolate remained as high as 15.3%.

Much of this has been blamed on poor harvests in Africa, seeing the price of cocoa rise significantly.

See the festive chocolates with the highest price rises this Christmas

Our food and drink inflation tracker has revealed that the price of some popular Christmas chocolates has risen by more than 50% in a year.

https://t.co/ZTjwfvg4dY — Which? (@WhichUK) December 23, 2023

In ASDA, Which? found that the price of Green & Black's Organic Miniature Chocolate Bar Collection (180g) had increased by 67.2% from an average rate of £3.59 to £6 in the three months leading up to the end of November.

In that same period, Nestle's Black Magic (348g) and Dairy Box's Medium Chocolate Box (326g) rose by 56.6%.

In Tesco, Cadbury Mini Snowballs Chocolate Bag (80g), Cadbury Mini Snowballs Chocolate Bar (110g) and Terry's Chocolate Orange Minis Bag (125g) saw rises from £1 to £1.50.

Christmas favourites Quality Street saw one of the most significant rises in price with its 120g box increasing by 49.9% from an average rate of £1.26 to £1.89.

ASDA's Snack Size Chocolate Caramel Chews doubled in price from 65p to £1.35.

Bolands Elite Chocolate Kimberley Teacakes at Morrisons also rose from £1.30 to £2.59, a rise of 99.2% with many other sweet treats reporting increases.

Speaking of the findings, Which? retail editor Ele Clark said: "We've seen large price hikes on some festive favourites this year, so to ensure they're getting the best value for money on their Christmas chocs, shoppers should compare the price per gram across different pack sizes, retailers and brands."