Judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will return, with hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond providing plenty of giggles.

Unlike in previous years, there won't be any celebrities taking part this time. Instead, Bake Off viewers can expect to see some familiar faces from the series' gone by returning to the tent. With all the action taking place on Channel 4 from 8.15pm, the Christmas Eve special features George (series 12), Sophie (series 8), Dan (series 9), Amelia (series 10), Linda (series 11), and Carole (series 13).

A huge thank you to all of our lovely bakers for giving it their best dough in The Great British Bake Off 2023. ❤️ #GBBO pic.twitter.com/tZS8E9JFh3 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) November 28, 2023

The second Bake Off special will feature Mark (series 11), Maxy (series 13), Maggie, and Jurgen (both series 12). The Great New Year's Bake Off airs on January 1 at 7.40pm.

While it's not yet known what tasks are bakers will be set, previous festive editions have seen contestants tackle baking Christmas concoctions such as a pastry wreath, and bauble cakes.

The specials come just weeks after the most recent series of Bake Off came to an end, with PE teacher Matty crowned the 2023 winner.

Applications are now open for next year's Bake Off:

Have you got what it takes to bake in the iconic white tent?

We’re looking for the next batch of bakers for the 15th series of The Great British Bake Off.

Please note that your application will be received by a member of Love Productions. Love Productions will process your personal data in accordance with their Privacy Policy.

Terms and conditions can be read HERE

If you cannot apply online and would like an application form posted to you, please email applyforbakeoff@loveproductions.co.uk, stating your full name, full address (including postcode) and telephone number or phone us on 0117 456 8530.

The application deadline is 1pm on Tuesday 2nd January 2024