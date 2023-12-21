Popular TikTok creator Doctor Jen Caudle has shared some of the places people simply aren't washing enough.

Discussing the issue, Doctor Jen said that not washing these spots can cause them to become "gross" and stinky.

In another video, she revealed five more body parts not being washed enough, bringing the total of spots you don't want to miss in the shower to 10.

Doctor shares the 10 spots people aren't washing enough

Doctor Jen shared on TikTok that people aren't washing their belly buttons enough, telling viewers that this area gets "gross" when left alone.

She then shared that people are often neglecting the ear area with the doctor telling listeners to clean behind the ears, the top of the ears and lobes.

She said: "I want you to specifically wash that area," adding that if you rub your ear and "you smell it and it's gross, you haven't washed it recently."

Next on the list was underneath the fingernails, revealing that "this is where a lot of dirt and grossness gets trapped".

Another body part, which may prove controversial to some, was the legs with Doctor Jen urging viewers not to just let "that soap run down your legs in the shower".

Other spots include the toes, the nose area and the back region.

