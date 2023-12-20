A number of popular misconceptions have created confusion around this area of property law for years, making it even more contentious.

Whether you have a quarrel with your neighbour over who owns what fence or are just curious, here is the law in the UK.

What side of the fence am I responsible for in the UK?





Residents being responsible for the fence on their left-hand side in the UK is a myth (Canva) (Image: Canva)

Many continue to believe that residents are responsible for the garden fence on their left-hand side in all cases but Goughs Solicitors have rubbished this "myth".

The law around who is responsible for what fence is much more complicated with Compare the Market stating that residents can determine this by looking for a 'T' on the boundary. If this is on your side, you are responsible for the fence.

In some rare cases, residents may see a 'H' which means the responsibility of the fence is shared.

The insurance comparison site adds that a resident's first action should be to check the deeds and title plan of their property which set out legal ownership and the general position of boundaries on a map.

Another clue is if the "good side" of the fence faces into your garden.

If you still have no clear answer and no information is provided in the property's paperwork, residents can also contact the solicitors who carried out the conveyance work or contact the Land Registry or Registers of Scotland.

Can I legally paint or alter my side of the neighbour's fence?





There are a number of restrictions in place for building a garden fence in the UK (Getty) (Image: Getty)

Citizens Advice states that you may not alter your side of the neighbour's fence without their permission.

Your neighbour also doesn't have to change their wall or fence (such as to make it higher for more privacy) just because you want them to.

If you believe the fence is dangerous, you should point this out to them as they may not be aware of the risk.

Also if they do not repair the dangerous wall or fence, you should contact your local authority.