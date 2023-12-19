In the clip, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly stand side-by-side as they promote their then-new song to fans on This Morning.

The celebrities performed as PJ & Duncan, the names of their characters from the hit CBBC show Byker Grove which first aired back in 1989.

Ant and Dec left red-faced and embarrassed after 1990s clip of them singing on This Morning resurfaces

In 1994, Ant and Dec released a Christmas single titled Eternal Love which would eventually reach number 12 in the UK Singles Charts.

To promote the song, the pair appeared on This Morning and performed the tune to adoring Byker Grove fans in the studio and at home.

The then 19-year-olds appeared on the ITV breakfast show surrounded by onlookers and Christmas decorations.

After the clip resurfaced, the duo shared that the clip was a "difficult watch" with other celebrities and fans joining in to discuss the funny video.

Speaking of the performance, Ant and Dec said on Instagram: "Hahahaha!! It’s a more difficult watch for us. X."

One commenter added in the comments: "I am so confused lol was this a joke? Or for real?"

Another said: "Difficult to watch? This was the highlight of my day."

Current This Morning star Zoe Williams also jumped into the discussion, saying that she was starting a petition to get the two back on the show to sing.

Chloe Madeley, the daughter of Richard and Judy who presented the show at the time, said: "Made my year. Also why isn’t mum in the credits with dad? Savage from @Granada."

Documentary film maker Stacey Dooley said that she had watched the clip "approx 100 times".