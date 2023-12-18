The Dancing On Ice judges who won the gold medal at the 1984 Winter Olympics will be skating in the episode.

ITV viewers can also look forward to a marriage proposal between two characters.

Torvill and Dean will appear as themselves in the episode, the pair told Good Morning Britain (GMB) hosts this morning (December 18).

Torvill and Dean take on Emmerdale! pic.twitter.com/WDgtycasnY — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 18, 2023

Dean, 65, recalled being given one run-through of their lines and then getting straight into it.

Last month, he discussed the Christmas episode, saying: “It is amazing being here. We have jumped from watching Emmerdale on TV to being in a scene. From the screen to the scene. I’m loving it.”

How to watch Emmerdale’s Christmas episode with Torvill and Dean

ITV confirmed that filming took place at a location in Leeds and now the release date for the episode has been announced.

On GMB, the release date was announced today and fans of the soap don’t have long to wait.

You can tune into the episode with Torvill and Dean a few days after Christmas - Thursday, December 28 on ITV1.

The episode will air after Christmas (Image: Mark Bruce/ITV/PA)

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: “We are delighted to welcome Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as our very special guests to Emmerdale.

“Torvill and Dean certainly promise to bring the Christmas magic sparkle to the show.”

The duo are judges on ITV1’s Dancing On Ice which will return with a new series next year.

Former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford are all among the celebrities who will take part in the competition in 2024.