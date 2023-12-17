Gibson came fourth on I'm a Celebrity finishing behind winner Sam Thompson, runner-up Tony Bellew and third-placed Nigel Farage.

But now Gibson is back in the UK and returns as co-host of This Morning on ITV this week alongside Craig Doyle.

This Morning, on their X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday (December 17), revealed Gibson would be returning to host the show on Monday (December 18) alongside Doyle.

The ITV show added: "Kick off your week as we bring you the winners of two of the biggest shows on TV!"

Monday's episode of This Morning is set to feature I'm a Celebrity winner, Thompson, as well as the winners of Strictly Come Dancing Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola.

Masterchef's John Torode will also be on the show helping viewers "get ahead with your Christmas dinner".

Gibson has been a regular host on This Morning in 2023 along with the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Doyle and Rochelle Humes.

The show has also seen a range of other presenters host the ITV daytime show including Rylan Clark, Emma Willis and Cat Deeley.

Even the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, special guest hosted a show in November.

Last week (December 11-15) saw Christine Lampard, Mollie King and Lisa Snowdon take on presenting duties on This Morning.

This revolving door of presenters comes after both long-term co-hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby stepped down from the show in 2023.

Schofield walked away from ITV and This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with Willoughby and reports he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague in May.

Before Willoughby stepped down from This Morning in October after 14 years.

You can watch This Morning at 10am on Monday, December 18 on ITV1 and ITVX.