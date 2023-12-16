Love Island: All Stars will debut on ITV in January 2024 and will see familiar faces return to the South African Villa for a second chance at finding love.

The new ITV series will be hosted by Love Island UK presenter Maya Jama.

The 29-year-old is fresh off another Love Island series, having also hosted the spin-off Love Island Games which concluded on TV in November 2023.

Maya Jama will host Love Island: All Stars which debuts on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024. (Image: ITV)

ITV gives sneak peek at Love Island: All Stars with new promotional trailer

Love Island fans have been given their latest look into the new All Stars series after ITV unveiled a new promotional trailer during The Voice UK on Saturday (December 16).

The short clip shows Love Island: All Stars host, Jama, being fitted into a red couture gown dimly lit by spotlights to the tune of Frank Sinatra's 'The Second Time Around'.

As the music plays, Jama says: “It’s happening.”

The trailer concludes with the classic tune from the show and Love Island voiceover Iain Stirling saying: "Love Island: All Stars, this January on ITV2 and ITVX."

This latest clip comes just a week after ITV released a teaser clip for the show during An Audience With Kylie and the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

Love Island: All Stars set to be a "must watch" series

ITV2 and ItvBe director of reality commissioning and acquisitions (and controller), Paul Mortimer, said: "After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we're delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

"Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit."

Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment (producers), Mike Spencer, added: "It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

Love Island: All Stars will begin on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.