The popular show's ending comes as a BBC spokesperson said that “inflation and funding challenges” forced them to put the quiz on hold, sharing:

“Due to inflation and funding challenges, difficult decisions have to be made, therefore Question of Sport is currently not in production at the moment.”

The BBC also cited “value for money” for BBC licence fee payers, which has seen the network reshuffle its squad of shows to prioritise high-impact content that drives viewers to BBC iPlayer.

Despite production for A Question of Sport being stopped by the BBC, the broadcaster insisted that it is “not the final whistle” for the show and it could come back in the future.

A Question of Sport first aired on the BBC back in 1970 when it was hosted by David Vine.

Although the quiz show took a two-year break during the 1970s, from 1978 it remained in production for over 50 years.

Hosts have included David Coleman, who hosted during the 1980s, followed by former tennis player Sue Barker in 1997.

Barker hosted a Question of Sport for 24 years and was joined by long-running team captains rugby union player Matt Dawson and cricketer Phil Tufnell.

But in 2021, the BBC show had a revamp as Barker was replaced by Paddy McGuinness.

Hockey star Sam Quek and ex-England rugby union international Ugo Monye replaced Dawson and Tufnell.

According to BBC News, it’s reported that the reasoning behind a Question of Sport pausing production is due to a decline in viewing figures.

With reports that audience numbers dropped by one million over the last year, seeing five million under Barker drop to four million since McGuinness took over.

The move also follows the broadcaster announcing last month that long-running motoring show Top Gear would be rested “for the foreseeable future”.

Production of the show had been halted since former England cricket captain Flintoff, 45, was taken to hospital in December 2022 after he was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey.