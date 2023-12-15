Many of us enjoy a tipple at Christmas, whether it is a few drinks at home or a night out with friends, family or work colleagues, but did you know it is actually illegal to be drunk in a pub?
It is one of a number of bizarre laws in the UK which could land you a hefty fine.
The rule is so outdated that it is very rare it is enforced, but being too drunk in a public house could leave you out of pocket.
The 150-year-old law means if you drink too much alcohol being sold in a pub, you are breaking the law and could be hit with a £200 fine.
Section 12 of the Licensing Act 1872 states: “Every person found drunk... on any licensed premises, shall be liable to a penalty”.
In short, this means it is against the law to be drunk in a public place (including pubs) with people facing a three-figure fine if they are found to be breaking this law.
It is also an offence to sell alcohol to a person who is drunk or disorderly.
Under the Licensing Act 2003, whoever sells alcohol to somebody who is drunk could be hit with a Fixed Penalty Notice of £90 by the Police.
If it ends up going to court, this fine can be increased up to £1,000.
