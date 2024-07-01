Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited health conditions particularly affecting red blood cells.
Within this group, the most serious illness is known as sickle cell anaemia.
The NHS explains: “People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.
“Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.”
What are the symptoms of sickle cell disease?
A range of symptoms can affect people with sickle cell disease, especially from a young age.
However, some children have few symptoms and “lead normal lives most of the time,” reports the NHS.
Here are the main symptoms:
- painful episodes called sickle cell crises, which can be very severe and last for days or weeks
- an increased risk of serious infections
- anaemia (where red blood cells cannot carry enough oxygen around the body), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath
- some people also experience other problems, such as delayed growth, strokes and lung problems
Who can inherit sickle cell disease?
The NHS says sickle cell disease is “particularly common” in people with an African or Caribbean family background.
It is caused by a gene that affects how red blood cells develop.
“If both parents have the gene, there's a 1 in 4 chance of each child they have being born with sickle cell disease,” adds the NHS.
“The child's parents often will not have sickle cell disease themselves and they're only carriers of the sickle cell trait.”
What treatment is available for sickle cell disease?
Those who have sickle cell disease will need treatment throughout their life, administered by health professionals in a specialist centre.
But other treatments include:
- drinking plenty of fluids and staying warm to prevent painful episodes
- painkillers, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen (sometimes treatment with stronger painkillers in hospital may be necessary)
- daily antibiotics and having regular vaccinations to reduce your chances of getting an infection
- medicines called hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea) and crizanlizumab to reduce symptoms
- regular blood transfusions if symptoms continue or get worse, or there are signs of damage caused by sickle cell disease
- an emergency blood transfusion if severe anaemia develops
At present, the only cure for sickle cell disease is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.
However, these procedures are not carried out very often due to the risks involved.
