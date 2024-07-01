Within this group, the most serious illness is known as sickle cell anaemia.

The NHS explains: “People with sickle cell disease produce unusually shaped red blood cells that can cause problems because they do not live as long as healthy blood cells and can block blood vessels.

“Sickle cell disease is a serious and lifelong health condition, although treatment can help manage many of the symptoms.”

Blood group matching is being made available for patients with inherited blood disorders.



“This test represents an innovation to improve the care and treatment of patients with sickle cell disease."



Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/GnXjqjaWa8 pic.twitter.com/vHCBBX4ynh — Imperial NHS 💙 (@ImperialNHS) June 28, 2024

What are the symptoms of sickle cell disease?

A range of symptoms can affect people with sickle cell disease, especially from a young age.

However, some children have few symptoms and “lead normal lives most of the time,” reports the NHS.

Here are the main symptoms:

painful episodes called sickle cell crises, which can be very severe and last for days or weeks

an increased risk of serious infections

anaemia (where red blood cells cannot carry enough oxygen around the body), which can cause tiredness and shortness of breath

some people also experience other problems, such as delayed growth, strokes and lung problems

What is high cholesterol?





Who can inherit sickle cell disease?





The NHS says sickle cell disease is “particularly common” in people with an African or Caribbean family background.

It is caused by a gene that affects how red blood cells develop.

“If both parents have the gene, there's a 1 in 4 chance of each child they have being born with sickle cell disease,” adds the NHS.

“The child's parents often will not have sickle cell disease themselves and they're only carriers of the sickle cell trait.”

Recommended reading:

What treatment is available for sickle cell disease?





Those who have sickle cell disease will need treatment throughout their life, administered by health professionals in a specialist centre.

Do you know anyone who has been diagnosed with sickle cell disease? (Image: Getty)

But other treatments include:

drinking plenty of fluids and staying warm to prevent painful episodes

painkillers, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen (sometimes treatment with stronger painkillers in hospital may be necessary)

daily antibiotics and having regular vaccinations to reduce your chances of getting an infection

medicines called hydroxycarbamide (hydroxyurea) and crizanlizumab to reduce symptoms

regular blood transfusions if symptoms continue or get worse, or there are signs of damage caused by sickle cell disease

an emergency blood transfusion if severe anaemia develops

At present, the only cure for sickle cell disease is a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

However, these procedures are not carried out very often due to the risks involved.