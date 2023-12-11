Big windows are also ideal for watching the world go by and noticing the changes each season brings outdoors.

But when the temperature drops and the colder months arrive, you might be struggling to keep some rooms warm because of the oversized windows.

Not only can it take up a lot of time figuring out how to keep the heat in but it can also cost a lot of money trying to find the right solution.

Five Ways to Stay Warm Without Central Heating

With that in mind, the experts at Homebuilding & Renovating have offered affordable tips on what to do in this useful guide.

How to keep rooms with big windows warm

Insulate your windows with weather stripping

“Weather seals or weather stripping is a brilliant, quick and inexpensive way of insulating windows.

“Costing from as little as £3 per roll, one of the most common types of draught seal is the self-adhesive foam strips (such as B&Q's Diall White Self-adhesive Draught seal) that can be purchased in coils ready to be cut to length.”

Has foam weather stripping worked for you when it comes to insulating big windows? (Image: Getty)

Homebuilding & Renovating adds: “Alternatives products for draught proofing windows include brush seals, spring metal and v-strips — all of which will, as the name suggests, seal up any gaps around windows to prevent cold draughts.”

Try applying caulk

“Caulk is a DIYers best friend and is a particularly effective way of insulating windows too.

“Use it to seal gaps between the window frame and wall, as well as all the joins in and around the frame.

“Before you begin, scrape away any peeling old paint or caulk, then use a caulking gun to neatly apply new silicone caulk.”

Follow this useful advice before you being to caulk a window (Image: Getty)

Fit window film

Homebuilding & Renovating said: “Window film is a really popular way to insulate windows — cheap to buy, easy to fit and effective.

“Window insulation film is made from plastic and is often sold in kits that include everything you need to apply it, including tape.”

How to apply window film

The experts recommend: “To apply window film you must first ensure your window is sparkling clean, before measuring it and cutting the film to size.

“Manufacturer's instructions usually state that you should leave a little allowance in size around the edges. The tape is then applied around the frame ready for the film to adhere to it.

Window film is a popular and cheap way to insulate windows (Image: Getty)

“Once you are sure there are no creases or wrinkles in the film you need to apply heat to shrink it for a tight fit — this is usually done with a hairdryer.”

Hang thermal curtains or blinds

“Thermal curtains and blinds are one of the best ways to insulate windows — and providing you buy good quality products, they should also prevent rooms from overheating in the summer months,” the experts said.

They are made using at least three layers of material which work together to control the temperature of the room.

Homebuilding & Renovating adds: “It is also possible to buy thermal blinds. These usually feature tiny honeycomb pockets or similar that trap the air to create a warm, cosy room.”

Is it cheaper to keep the heating on low all day?





Use bubble wrap as insulation

“Not a solution that everyone will jump at but an effective one nonetheless — just don't expect to be enjoying any views when you open the curtains.

“Those in the know suggest misting the windows with water before taping bubble wrap (bubble side to glass) to the window.”

Draught snakes

Homebuilding & Renovating said: “A draught snake or excluder is a simple and easy way to stop pesky draughts and to keep the heat in.

“They are simply small, long, tube-like cushions that sit on your window sill to block any gaps around your window frame.”

Draught snakes can also block out any draughts coming through from underneath doors.