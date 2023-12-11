Willoughby stepped down from her role as co-host of This Morning in October after 14 years.

This came just months after fellow former host Phillip Schofield walked away from ITV and This Morning after an alleged off-air rift with Willoughby and reports he'd had an affair with a younger male colleague.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis hosted This Morning last week (December 4-8) with the pair proving popular among fans with calls for them to "become permanent hosts" of the show.

This week @EmmaWillis faced her biggest challenge yet... prawns! Do you like them? 🍤#ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/vXruac7tTW — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) December 10, 2023

Clark and Willis are just two of a long list of presenters ITV has used in recent months since the departures of Willoughby and Schofield.

This Morning has also been hosted by the likes of Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary, Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes, Craig Doyle and Cat Deeley.

The ITV show was even guest hosted by the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, in November.

Who will host This Morning this week (December 11-15)?





ITV has revealed Christine Lampard will co-host the show with O'Leary on Monday (December 11).

Join @radioleary and @clbleakley this Monday on #ThisMorning! ✨



Tune in from 10am on Monday 11th December on ITV, STV and ITVX! 📺 pic.twitter.com/WEgZnlBQrO — This Morning 🎄 (@thismorning) December 10, 2023

Lampard - who is married to former England footballer Frank Lampard - has hosted This Morning before as well as other programmes including The One Show, Loose Women and Dancing on Ice which she hosted alongside Schofield for a time.

O'Leary is set to be joined by other guest hosts during the week including Mollie King and Lisa Snowdon as the search for a full-time replacement for Willoughby and Schofield continues.

King will join O'Leary on Tuesday and Wednesday (December 12 and 13), before Snowdon replaces her on Thursday and Friday (December 14 and 15), according to The Mirror.

Dermot O'Leary will be joined on This Morning be three different co-hosts this week. (Image: ITV)

The three presenters, who have all hosted the show before, were signed up by ITV for this week's shows while Alison Hammond is on a break to appear in panto, says The Mirror.

A source, speaking to The Mirror, said: "It gives us a great opportunity to mix things up and see what lands well and resonates with the viewers.

There is a wealth of talent available and no shortage of takers, given it is one of the most sought-after spots in television."

Bosses are thought to have New Year in their sights to unveil any new line-up, the source also revealed.