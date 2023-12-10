The series has been showcasing 14 of the most talented actors, singers and dancers who set their sights on becoming the next Sky and Sophie in the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia!, performing in the 25th-anniversary production at the Novello Theatre in London.

The talented bunch have been judged by comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, musical star Samantha Barks and Glee actress Amber Riley but who has been successful in securing the roles?

Esme, Stevie, Tobias and Owen will all take to the stage one more time tonight to prove they've got what it takes to be the next Sophie or Sky in the West End! 🎭



Who will you take a chance on? Tune in to the FINAL of #MammaMiaDream at 6:30pm on @ITV 1, @ITVX and @WeAreSTV. pic.twitter.com/b0n056SXqo — MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream (@mammamiadream) December 10, 2023

Who won Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?





In tonight’s episode, Esme Bowdler, Stevie Doc, Tobias Turley and Owen Johnston battled it out for the roles of Sophie and Sky, however, only two could come out on top.

Stevie and Tobias secured their places, as Sophie and Sky respectively, in the musical after another week of performances.

Stevie and Tobias won the competition (Image: Thames/ITV)

As the winners, they have each secured a one-year deal to play the West End roles.

The competition culminated in a live and dazzling grand finale hosted by Zoe Ball, broadcast from London’s Novello Theatre, the home of the Mamma Mia! production in the West End.

The final follows weeks of intense solo and group performances, masterclasses and unique workshops filmed on the idyllic Greek island of Corfu.

Corfu has offered an ideal location for the contestants to practice their lines and dances.