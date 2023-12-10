ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream has come to an end tonight (December 10) with only two successful candidates taking the Sophie and Sky roles for the West End show.

The series has been showcasing 14 of the most talented actors, singers and dancers who set their sights on becoming the next Sky and Sophie in the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia!, performing in the 25th-anniversary production at the Novello Theatre in London.

The talented bunch have been judged by comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, musical star Samantha Barks and Glee actress Amber Riley but who has been successful in securing the roles?

Who won Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?

In tonight’s episode, Esme Bowdler, Stevie Doc, Tobias Turley and Owen Johnston battled it out for the roles of Sophie and Sky, however, only two could come out on top.

Stevie and Tobias secured their places, as Sophie and Sky respectively, in the musical after another week of performances.

York Press: Stevie and Tobias won the competitionStevie and Tobias won the competition (Image: Thames/ITV)

As the winners, they have each secured a one-year deal to play the West End roles.

The competition culminated in a live and dazzling grand finale hosted by Zoe Ball, broadcast from London’s Novello Theatre, the home of the Mamma Mia! production in the West End.

The final follows weeks of intense solo and group performances, masterclasses and unique workshops filmed on the idyllic Greek island of Corfu.

Corfu has offered an ideal location for the contestants to practice their lines and dances.