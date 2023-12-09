The 29-year-old presented the 2023 winter and summer series of Love Island and now she’ll return to our screens for the new format of the show.

The new teaser clip is set to broadcast on Sunday.

Familiar faces will return to the show for a second chance at finding love in the Love Island Villa.

The rumours are true! 💛 #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon... pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) September 5, 2023

The promotional trailer will be broadcast twice on Sunday evening - once during An Audience With Kylie and also during the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! final.

In the clip, Jama appears as a silhouette and is dressed in a couture gown as she walks onto the set.

The teaser ends with a red curtain falling as the Love Island theme tune plays with cameras flashing while the new Love Island: All-Stars logo is revealed alongside the release date, January 2024.

Ahead of the two live broadcasts, the clip has already been released to the Love Island and ITV social channels.

Love Island was hosted by the late Caroline Flack before Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore started presenting the show in 2020 and then by Jama, who started hosting duties in early 2023.

The winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series were Sammy Root and Jess Harding who took home a £50,000 prize.

Love Island: All-Stars is coming to ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.