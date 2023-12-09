Any Brit expecting a bonus from the Department for Work and Pensions this Christmas have been told they can watch their bank accounts for a code.
Christmas is a joyous time of year but can also be a real struggle for thousands of families up and down the country.
To make things easier for anyone struggling the DWP has several winter schemes. One is a bonus this December. Some, however, have argued the incentive is still not enough.
People have been told to look out for a five-letter code.
the £10 DWP christmas bonus hasn't gone up with inflation in 50 years.— Rachel Charlton-Dailey 💖💜💙 (she/they) (@RachelCDailey) December 4, 2023
When it was launched it was enough to buy a Christmas dinner and some presents.
Now the cheapest turkey joint in Asda is £8.50
The signifier means you have received the additional payment being given to people on certain benefits by the DWP.
The extra £10 is being given to people who claim at least one of 21 benefits this month. If you are eligible, you will see an extra £10 land in your bank with the code "DWP XB".
You should get the money if you were claiming one of the following benefits in the first week of December:
- Adult Disability Payment
- Armed Forces Independence Payment
- Attendance Allowance
- Carer’s Allowance
- Carer Support Payment
- Child Disability Payment
- Constant Attendance Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
- Contribution-based Employment and Support Allowance (once the main phase of the benefit is entered after the first 13 weeks of claim)
- Disability Living Allowance
- Incapacity Benefit at the long-term rate
- Industrial Death Benefit (for widows or widowers)
- Mobility Supplement
- Pension Credit - the guarantee element
- Personal Independence Payment (PIP)
- State Pension (including Graduated Retirement Benefit)
- Severe Disablement Allowance (transitionally protected)
- Unemployability Supplement or Allowance (paid under Industrial Injuries or War Pensions schemes)
- War Disablement Pension at State Pension age
- War Widow’s Pension
- Widowed Mother’s Allowance
- Widowed Parent’s Allowance
- Widow’s Pension
If you haven't seen the money by January 1 and think you are eligible, contact the Jobcentre Plus office that deals with your payments or the Pension Service at the DWP.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here