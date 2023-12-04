The sports drama tells the true story of the inexperienced 1936 University of Washington rowing team which went on to beat Ivy League teams and compete for gold at the Berlin Summer Olympics.

Directed by Clooney, the film is based on the best-selling non-fiction novel by Daniel James Brown.

Hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas were overjoyed that the Hollywood giants were swapping the silver screen to join them on the small screen tonight, as did One Show viewers.

Today, @OxUniPress announced its Word of the Year…#Rizz - Meaning style, charm, or attractiveness 💁



And our sofa has bags of it tonight! 🤩



Watch @tomhanks, George Clooney and Callum Turner on #TheOneShow now 👉 https://t.co/1uQS2mjrVy pic.twitter.com/CtvezWFVMH — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 4, 2023

Set at the height of the Great Depression, the film centres around poor student Joe Rantz, played by Callum Turner, who tries out for a place on the eight-man team after finding out it comes with pay and a bed.

Actor Joel Edgerton's coach Al Ulbrickson has his job cut out to turn his chosen candidates into a professional team that rows in unison and can match their top-level rivals.

Tom Hanks was there to discuss his new film Moonwalkers. ‘The Moonwalkers: A Journey with Tom Hanks’ is also co-written by the space-loving Hollywood star.

"They didn't quite look like the athletes that they needed to look like!"



George Clooney says Callum Turner and his 'The Boys in the Boat' co-stars initially needed some work when it came to rowing! 😅🚣



Watch #TheOneShow live now 👉 https://t.co/1uQS2mjrVy pic.twitter.com/dVtG63tOsp — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) December 4, 2023

It is an immersive, nearly hour-long experience offering a unique new perspective on humanity's past and future voyages to the moon.



"The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks" will take over London's Lightroom showspace to tell the history of the Apollo missions, as well as NASA's plans to return astronauts to the lunar surface in the coming years.

Set to debut on Dec. 6, "The Moonwalkers" includes new interviews between Hanks and the Artemis 2 crew, who for the first time in over 50 years will launch to a celestial body beyond Earth.