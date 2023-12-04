Welch is a well-known television presenter who has also appeared on several different soaps including EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road.

Fans were left shocked on Sunday (December 3) when rumours began circulating about her death.

Denise Welch confirms she is alive after online death hoax

But it was quickly revealed Welch, who is the mother of The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, had simply been the target of an online hoax which saw her Wikipedia page altered informing readers of her 'death'.

An unknown Internet user updated Denise Welch's biography on the online encyclopaedia with the untrue claim that the 65-year-old had been run over by a mobility scooter.

Now who is responsible for putting this on Denise Welch’s Wikipedia? 😭😭 #BBUK pic.twitter.com/ZYBYOvxhik — luke probert ♤♡◇♧ (@lukeprobert) December 3, 2023

Following the hoax, Welch took to X to confirm to fans that she was, in fact, alive and well.

She posted: "I'm alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern (three shocked face emojis)."

I'm alive and well and about to watch the jungle. Thanks for your concern 😳😳😳 — Denise Welch (@RealDeniseWelch) December 3, 2023

"I nearly cried" - fans relieved to find out Denise Welsh still alive

Fans were relieved to hear the news from Welch that she was still alive, commenting with well wishes on her post on X.

One person said: "I nearly cried !"

Another fan, clearly disgusted by the hoax, added: "There should be a law against this kind of hoax death stuff online , Imagine if a family remember of Denise’s read it ?"

A third person commented: "Glad your okay some people really need to Check facts."

Someone else said: "Thank god for that!!!!! My heart dropped! xx"

While another fan added: "Omg why would people say such thing."