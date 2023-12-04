'Rizz' was the word chosen by the publisher of the Oxford English Dictionary.

It was one of eight words on a shortlist, all chosen to reflect the mood, ethos or preoccupations of 2023.

The list was narrowed down in a public vote, before Oxford lexicographers made the final decision, BBC News reports.

Other contenders ranged from Swiftie to beige flag to situationship.

Rizz emerged as word of the year for 2023 from a shortlist that included terms such as beige flag and Swiftie (Image: Canva)

What does rizz mean?





According to Oxford University Press, 'rizz' is defined as style, charm, or attractiveness, and the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

The term is thought to be a shortened form of the word 'charisma'.

It can also be used as a verb, in sayings such as "to rizz up", which means to attract, seduce, or chat someone up.

Effectively it is a newer form of the word 'game' defined as skill, prowess, and the ability to attract others sexually by using one's charm.

'Rizz' has gained massively in popularity among Generation Z, with YouTuber and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat being widely credited as having popularised the term rizz, which he used with his friends.

Last year's Oxford word of the year was 'goblin mode', another slang term describing "unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy" behaviour.

Meanwhile, the word of the year for 2021 was 'vax', obviously related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Casper Grathwohl, president at Oxford Languages, said the word possibly spoke to "a prevailing mood of 2023, where more of us are opening ourselves up after a challenging few years and finding confidence in who we are".

He added that the rise in the use of the word 'rizz' proved that words and phrases that derive from internet culture "are increasingly becoming part of day-to-day vernacular".