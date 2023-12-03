Throughout the series, the talented acts have been tested on everything from singing and dancing, to acting and chemistry.

Tonight's episode saw the last three remaining Sophies and Skys battle it out as the judges narrowed the lineup down ahead of the finals next week.

See who was eliminated in the Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream semi-finals tonight

Craig as Sky and Stephanie as Sophie were eliminated from the show despite impressing judges with their acts (including renditions of Dancing Queen by the Sophies).

Owen & Esme and Tobias & Stevie will continue to the final next week.

This follows on from the elimination of Desmonda Cathabel as Sophie and Marcellus Whtye as Sky in week 6 of the popular ITV show.

When is the final of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?





ITV has confirmed the final of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be aired live on ITV1 on Sunday, December 10 from 6.30pm.

The competition will culminate in a live and dazzling grand finale hosted by Zoe Ball, broadcast from London’s Novello Theatre, the home of the Mamma Mia! production in the West End.

It follows weeks of intense solo and group performances, masterclasses and unique workshops filmed in the idyllic Greek islands of Corfu.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will continue next week on ITV1 and ITVX.