The series has been showcasing 14 of the most talented actors, singers and dancers who are hoping to become the next Sky and Sophie in the smash-hit musical Mamma Mia!, performing in the 25th-anniversary production at the Novello Theatre in London.

The talented bunch have been judged by comedian Alan Carr, singer Jessie Ware, musical star Samantha Barks and Glee actress Amber Riley but who will make it to the very end?

The latest Skies and Sophies to be eliminated last week were Marcellus and Desmonda.

The Judges have narrowed it down to just 3 Sophies and 3 Skys, and tonight, they will be singing more ICONIC ABBA song!#MammaMiaDream pic.twitter.com/7svm8dfkGh — MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream (@mammamiadream) December 3, 2023

When is the final of ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream?





ITV has confirmed the final of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream will be aired live on ITV1 on Sunday, December 10 from 6.30pm.

The competition will culminate in a live and dazzling grand finale hosted by Zoe Ball, broadcast from London’s Novello Theatre, the home of the Mamma Mia! production in the West End.

It follows weeks of intense solo and group performances, masterclasses and unique workshops filmed in the idyllic Greek island of Corfu.

How to buy tickets for ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream live final

There are still some tickets left for your chance to be in the audience for the live final of Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream via Applause Store, but be quick as there’s limited availability.

When is ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream on TV tonight?





The semi-final will air on ITV1 tonight (December 3) from 6.10pm according to Radio Times.

The full synopsis reads: “It's the semi-final and only four of the six remaining hopefuls can make it through to next week's live final, where the public decides who wins the lead roles of Sophie and Sky.

“Giving advice to the contestants is superstar Cher, before host Zoe Ball walks the three remaining Sophies down the aisle to recreate 'the wedding that never was' with their beloved Skys.”

This episode will also be repeated on December 9 on ITV2 from 1.30pm.