The festive addition has been pulled from the broadcaster’s schedule over the Christmas period following complaints about a lack of audio description and subtitles from one person who was blind and one who was neurodivergent, the BBC has reported.

The BBC Two quiz show features teams of distinguished alumni who compete on behalf of their former universities, hosted by Amol Rajan.

The journalist took over from long-time presenter Jeremy Paxman this year, who fronted the show since 1994.

It is understood the University Challenge production team explained that subtitles were not possible but that audio description would be provided for the contestants – which it was not, the BBC has reported.

One of the affected contestants is said to have been told a minute before the show began filming that there would be no audio description and their captain would have to relay all information, PA news agency has said.

It’s also thought the second claimed a request for subtitles in advance which was turned down.

BBC apologises to disabled University Challenge contestants

But after the decision was made to axe the festive episode on Friday (December 1), both the BBC and the production company – Lifted Entertainment, have issued an apology.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that an episode in the upcoming series of Alumni University Challenge will not be broadcast because two of the contestants felt their access requirements were not sufficiently met by the production.

“We are working closely with producers to improve cross industry access on our programmes to ensure a consistent approach is implemented.

“We would like to apologise to the individuals and teams concerned, and they have been written to personally by the producers.”

A spokesperson for Lifted Entertainment, which is part of ITV Studios, added: “During the pre-filming briefing for this episode, two contestants requested that certain adjustments be made in order for them to be able to fully participate.

“However, following the recording, we were made aware that the adjustments made fell short of their requirements. We have spoken to the individuals involved and offered our sincere apologies.

“Having listened very carefully to their descriptions of their experiences, we agreed with the BBC that the fairest course of action was not to screen this particular edition.”