National Savings and Investment (NS&I) has announced the 2023 December winners.

Only two lucky winners get to claim the top million-pound prize with the first claimed by a winner from York with the bond number 481BJ590233.

The owner's winning bond was valued at £20,00 and was purchased in December 2021 with an overall holding of £49,976.

The second Premium Bond winner to claim £1 million is from Essex with bond number 28FD335334.

The winner has an overall holding of £14,600 with a winning bond worth £5,000 purchased in March 2000.

Amount of Premium Bond prizes in December

Every month only two winners take home £1 million but there are still plenty of other prizes available, with 71 people winning the second prize of £100,000 and 141 claiming £50,000.

You can check the December big winners via the NS&I website here.

£1million - 2

£100,000 - 71

£50,000 - 141

£25,000 - 284

£10,000 - 590

£5,000 - 1,177

£1,000 - 12,573

£500 - 37,719

£100 - 1,280,509

£50 - 1,280,509

£25 - 2,376,161

How to check if you have won on Premium Bonds

You can check your account via the NS&I website.

Prize draws are conducted every month and see prizes up to £1,000,000 given away.

To find out if you have ever won a Premium Bonds prize, you will need to dig out your holder's information and head over to the prize checker.

You will need your holder’s number which you can find on your bond record, or in the app.

You can also use your NS&I number which you should be able to find on any communication about your bonds.