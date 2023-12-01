However, just like clockwork, the dreaded lurgy seems to have returned with a vengeance threatening to spoil all the fun.

With more of us spending time indoors, viruses appear to be on the rise again. Just earlier this week there was a reported first human case of swine flu, but don't worry, that doesn't seem to be anything to be too concerned about for now.

The common cold is an entirely different matter and will likely grab us all at some point or another.

Want a quick fix for your cold? Check out these tricks.

Social media is awash with Brits sharing their misery over the lurgy.

VapoRub and Olbas Oil are two giants in the cold-curing world, but which of Grandma's tricks also helped beat the lurgy? https://t.co/ZuyX65G3Yb 🔗 Link below — Telegraph & Argus (@Bradford_TandA) December 1, 2023

One user said on X, formerly Twitter: "Whatever lurgy it is that I have been struck down with has proper knocked the stuffing out of me. Even Mr M said I didn’t look well, so it must be at least as bad as man-flu."

Another said: "Day 4 in the lurgy house, still not straying too far from the bathroom, upside is I've lost 5kg since Monday. I don't recommend this method of weight loss".

Someone else noticed the spread: "Lots of lurgy about for sure. People can’t seem to shake it off".

And finally: "Took annual leave to visit family and friends before Christmas and do some Xmas shopping.. little did I know this awful lurgy would be here to change my plans entirely well at least I'm not at work!"

How you can treat a cold yourself

To help you get better more quickly:

rest and sleep

drink plenty of water (fruit juice or squash mixed with water is OK) to avoid dehydration

gargle salt water to soothe a sore throat (not suitable for children)

Or, try one of Grandma's remedies.

Cold symptoms come on gradually and can include:

a blocked or runny nose

a sore throat

headaches

muscle aches

coughs

sneezing

a raised temperature

pressure in your ears and face

loss of taste and smell

The symptoms are the same in adults and children. Sometimes symptoms last longer in children.