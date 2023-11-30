With much of Britain currently under a baltic blanket of frost - and some parts under snow - it appears we'll have to get accustomed to that dreary routine in a morning.

We've all been there. Cold, miserable and tired, then looking outside and seeing your car frozen to the bone.

Our first thought is to rush inside and stick the kettle on, but be warned. That is the last thing you'll want to do.

Another cold night with a widespread frost, icy stretches and possible freezing fog patches 🥶✨



Temperatures widely dropping around -1 to -3 °C, with rural parts of Scotland possibly as low as -8 °C pic.twitter.com/zlkaqSEp5c — Met Office (@metoffice) November 29, 2023

The RACT had the following to say:

The do's and don't of defrosting car windscreens

Do use cold or lukewarm water to quickly remove frost or snow from your windscreen.

Don’t use hot or boiling water as the rapid change in temperature can cause the glass to crack.

Do turn on your car's heating, including the front and rear windscreen heaters, and turn on the air conditioner if you have one. The air con will remove moisture from the air and help keep the windows free from fog.

Don’t leave you car unattended when the engine is on. For safety reasons you should always stay with your car if the engine is running, it's also a legal requirement in Tassie.

Do use a plastic scraper or cloth to speed up the process while waiting for the car heaters to work their magic.

Don’t use a metal scraper as it may scratch the windscreen. Avoid the temptation of using a credit card as it may get damaged in the process.

Do make sure all your windows are free from ice and fog before you head off.

Don’t make a “porthole” to see through so you can get on the road faster. It's illegal to drive without a clear view from the front, back and sides of your car.